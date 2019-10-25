Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Hostetler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Dec.17, 1920 — Oct. 22, 2019

Edward Walter Hostetler born on December 17, 1920 in Sugarcreek, Ohio entered into his Heavenly Father's presence at the age of 98 on October 22, 2019 due to complications of a recent illness.

In 1939 Dad (affectionately called "Daddy" by his children) was accepted into

As a member of the ROTC program he entered the U.S.

He began a brief teaching job in Orville, Ohio before meeting the love of his life, Merry Belle Groff.

They married in Clearfield, PA on December 10, 1947 and after a honeymoon in California, forever made it their home.

Daddy worked briefly for the City of Los Angeles as a Dairy Inspector before making the move to the Central Valley. He worked for the Chowchilla Water District from 1955 to 1960 and for Cal Farm Insurance from 1960 to 1964, all the while supporting Mom's entrepreneurship as she owned and operated House of Hostetler Antiques.

In 1964 the family moved to Dos Palos. He worked various jobs and studied for his Real Estate Broker's License. In 1971 Ed and Merry Belle opened Hostetler Real Estate and operated the business for 40 years, (becoming one of their best customers).

Daddy was a quiet and soft spoken gentleman and always had a kind word to speak. He gave generously to various organizations and those in need, often behind the scenes. He was never one to draw attention to himself.

He was an avid Buckeye Football fan and could be found in his chair every Saturday during football season to watch his team.

He celebrated his 90th birthday accompanied by his son Rory at the Ohio/Michigan game in "The Shoe." After the game they enjoyed a few days of driving around his hometown visiting relatives and lifelong friends. It was amemorable time for father and son.

In November of 2003 he sat on a park bench in Pebble Beach, alongside his daughter Suzanne as he prayed a prayer to recommit his life to Christ. His faith was a quiet but sure faith.

Often times his son Greg would fly his dad to various projects that he was working on and Daddy always looked forward to and enjoyed those outings.

Daddy was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 70 years, Merry Belle, his brother, Richard Hostetler and his daughter-in-law, Cathie Hostetler.

Ed is survived by his sons, Greg Hostetler and Rory Hostetler of Los Banos, his daughter Suzanne Hostetler Rider (Clay) of Fresno, four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

The family dearly thanks Maria Romero of Visalia, Cindy Hoogasian of Fresno and His sweet "Angel" Amirah whom he cherished and depended on for 8 1/2 years.

An intimate family gathering is planned.

Any remembrances in Ed's honor may be made to the Salvation Army

