Edward Howard Smith
Feb 11, 1923 - March 2, 2020
Edward Howard Smith, age 97, passed on to his eternal reward.
Ed spent 26 years at Raytheon. Thus his name "Mr. Fix-it". His wife of 64 years, Dorothy, had preceded him in death in 2007. He leaves behind his daughter, Sally DeWitt (Mark) of Merced, granddaughter Elizabeth Oliver (Carl), grandson David Heine of Santa Cruz, Ed's sister Josephine Breene of Exeter, 8 great grandchildren, and 17 nieces and nephews. Ed was born in Yankton, South Dakota on Feb 11, 1923, the first child of Howard and Johanna Smith. In his last years Ed expressed a desire to see his beloved wife Dorothy again.
Because of Covid 19 a memorial is postponed until a future date.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 26, 2020