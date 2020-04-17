Edward Marks
Nov 7, 1925 - Mar 7, 2020
Edward Marks, 94 passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020.
Edward was born November7, 1925 in Stevenson, CA and was a resident of Concord, CA at the time of his passing. He served in the US navy from 1944-1946 and was a member of Operating Engineers Local#3 for 50 years plus. His favorite pastime was gardening and watching sports on tv.
Edward is survived by his wife of 75 years, Mary Baeta Marks of Patterson, CA.; sister, Lorayane Fagundes of Los Banos, CA; son, Reginald Marks of Fallon, NV; daughters, Christina (John) Pucella of Mexico and Lucinda Marks of Sparks NV; grandchildren, Allan Steward, Kaitlyn Marks and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his son, Edward Marks Jr. & grandson, Zachary Spurrier.
The Marks family will celebrate his life with a private service accordance with his wishes at a later date.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 17, 2020