Edward Stahl
1930 - 2020
Edward Gilbert Stahl
JAN 5, 1930 - July 16, 2020
Edward Stahl passed away at Pacifica Assisted Living in Merced surrounded by family on July 16, 2020. He was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on January 5, 1930 to George and Grace Stahl. He moved to Merced County when he was 6 years of age, and has lived in Merced the rest of his life. He attended Merced schools and graduated from Merced High in 1949. He married Kay Kibby Stahl in 1950 and they raised 4 children. He was a 65 year member of the Merced Elks Lodge and member of the Merced Horseman Association where he helped on the Yosemite Trail Ride for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed several trips to Nevada and Utah hunting.
He is preceded in death by his son, Edward Stahl and daughter Pam Stahl. His parents; brothers, George and Donald Stahl; his sisters, Lenna Quintal, Carrie Broughton, Eileen Broughton and Lorraine Haynes.
He is survived by Kay Stahl; daughters, Debra Williams and Sandy Rahilly and son in-law, Evan Rahilly and 3 precious grandchildren, Eric, Adam Rahilly and Kibby Stahl. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Pacifica and Bristol Hospice who took such compassionate care of him during his long stay. He will be laid to rest privately at Calvary Cemetery.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice or to Bristol Hospice, 374 East Yosemite Ave, Ste. 200, Merced Ca 95340 or Merced Historical Society, P.O. Box 3557, Merced CA 95344.
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

July 22, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Wayne Stickles
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Kay and Sandy. Our family loves you. Your family is in our prayers.

Carol and Jamie
Jamie
Friend
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
