Edward Gilbert Stahl
JAN 5, 1930 - July 16, 2020
Edward Stahl passed away at Pacifica Assisted Living in Merced surrounded by family on July 16, 2020. He was born in Grand Junction, Colorado on January 5, 1930 to George and Grace Stahl. He moved to Merced County when he was 6 years of age, and has lived in Merced the rest of his life. He attended Merced schools and graduated from Merced High in 1949. He married Kay Kibby Stahl in 1950 and they raised 4 children. He was a 65 year member of the Merced Elks Lodge and member of the Merced Horseman Association where he helped on the Yosemite Trail Ride for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed several trips to Nevada and Utah hunting.
He is preceded in death by his son, Edward Stahl and daughter Pam Stahl. His parents; brothers, George and Donald Stahl; his sisters, Lenna Quintal, Carrie Broughton, Eileen Broughton and Lorraine Haynes.
He is survived by Kay Stahl; daughters, Debra Williams and Sandy Rahilly and son in-law, Evan Rahilly and 3 precious grandchildren, Eric, Adam Rahilly and Kibby Stahl. Along with numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the caregivers at Pacifica and Bristol Hospice who took such compassionate care of him during his long stay. He will be laid to rest privately at Calvary Cemetery.
Donations may be made to a charity of your choice
or to Bristol Hospice, 374 East Yosemite Ave, Ste. 200, Merced Ca 95340 or Merced Historical Society, P.O. Box 3557, Merced CA 95344. www.cvobituaries.com