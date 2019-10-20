Guest Book View Sign Service Information Rosary 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Patrick's Church Merced , CA View Map Funeral Mass 10:00 AM St. Patrick's Church Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Efren Edward Ortez

Efren Edward Ortez, age of 45, passed away surrounded by his beloved family and friends on Wednesday, October 9th, 2019. He was born on September 29th, 1974 in Selma CA. to Frank and Anita Ortez. Efren was a graduate of Merced High School. He was well known in the community of Merced, where he touched many lives with his big heart, friendship, and humor. Efren loved his children, Christian and Jillian and his wife, Sandra. He loved to spend time with them, such as eating at restaurants. Besides spending time with his family, Efren loved to socialize. Efren was the guy who could brighten up your day with his funny sayings and humor. Efren was also a sports fanatic, a 49ers fan, and loved to watch football games with his family and friends. Efren also enjoyed outdoors such as camping and barbequing.

Efren was preceded in death by his mother, Anita Ortez, survived by wife, Sandra Franco Ortez, his beloved children Christian and Jillian Ortez, father Frank Ortez, stepmother, Linda Ortez, siblings, Frank, Peter and Aaron Ortez, also survived by the rest of the Ortez and Franco family.

A rosary will be held on Wednesday, October 23rd, 2019 from 6-7 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church in Merced. A mass will be held the following day, Thursday, October 24th, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Church. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Efren's life, at St. Patrick's Hall from 1-9 p.m.

www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 20, 2019

