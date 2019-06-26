Elaine Mae (Silveira) Heitman
August 29th, 1949 - June 20, 2019
Elaine passed away quietly at home in Lancaster, California on June 20, 2019.
Born August 29, 1949 in Merced the only child of Clarence J Silveira and Zulmira (Silva) Silveira.
After graduating Atwater High School (1967) she immediately attended Beauty College.She married her friend and love Michael " Steve" Heitman on May 17, 1969 and they have 2 sons.After relocating to Lancaster, California in 1981 she worked at Fashion Flowers and then ultimately to the job she is best known for as Funeral Director at Halley-Olsen-Murphy Funerals and Cremations where she remained until her illness in 2017. In this position, Elaine spent over 30 years helping families through the most trying times of their lives with grace and compassion.Elaine was known for her strong will watching out for everyone and making sure events ran smoothly. Her signature coiffed hair, her joy of being Avo to her grandchildren but mostly for her favorite annual vacation to Hawaii where she enjoyed relaxing and taking in the sun.
Survived by her husband Steve, sons Scott (Sharon) Tehachapi, CA and Brett (Angela) Houston, TX and Grandchildren Megan, Corbin, Innes, Maisie and Eilidh. Visitation will be held Friday 28 June from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at Joshua Memorial Park and Mortuary, 808 East Lancaster Blvd. Lancaster, California. Mass will be Saturday 29, June 9:30 AM at Saint Junipero Serra Parish, 42121 N. 60th Street West, Lancaster CA followed by burial at Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery at 43121 70th Street West, Lancaster, CA. A reception will follow.
In celebration of her love of Hawaii, tropical print attire is encouraged at the services. Memorial gifts in Elaine's name can be made to The Rotary Foundation, through Rotary International.
All arrangements are being handled by Joshua Memorial Park. For more information call 661-942-8125.
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 26, 2019