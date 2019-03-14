Elbert Rocquemore Jr. was born on November 14, 1931 in Mesa, AZ. He passed away peacefully on March 11, 2019 in Merced, CA at the age of 87.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4-8pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater. Homegoing services will be held at 10:30am on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church located at 559 Broadway Avenue in Atwater with burial to follow at Merced District Cemetery in Merced.
