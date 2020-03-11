Eleanor Duenas
June 29, 1934 -
February 29, 2020
Eleanor Dueñas passed away February 29, 2020 at the age of 85 years. She was born June 22, 1934 in Merced CA. She was married to Benjamin Dueñas for 70 years and raised 4 children Edward (Marianne), Louis (Jenny), Esperanza (Francisco), Salvador (Sylvia). She leaves behind 13 grandchildren, Eddie, Marisa, Aviana, Ben, Christopher, Jessica, Adrian, Juliana and Frankie, Sal, Alejandra, Jackie and Steven, 20 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren who she loved very much. Eleanor was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Julia and stepfather Barbarito and her sisters Rose, Beatrice and Delores.
Eleanor loved having all the family over the house at anytime and enjoyed cooking for the entire family, extended family members and friends. She enjoyed many things over her lifetime including dancing, music, and especially taking the bus on Thursday to the Casinos. She enjoyed watching any of the grandchildren at any time. Her home was always open to any family member in need.
Eleanor and Ben have been parishioners of Sacred Herat church for over 65 years. She always had a prayer for everyone in her family.
A rosary will be recited on Friday, March 13th at 9:30 am at Sacred Heart Church at the corner of 13th and M street, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 am with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery in Merced.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020