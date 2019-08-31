Eleanor Solorio Linan, age 101 of Livingston, CA passed away August 22, 2019. Eleanor was born in Pasadena, CA lived in Livingston, CA for 83 years.
Preceded by her husband Augustine (married 75 years) and daughter-in law, Dolly.
Survived by her sister Lola Pulido, children Augie Linan, Beatrice Mazzei (Albert), John Linan (Dianna), Gloria Williams (Doug), Michael Linan and Nora Gacayan (Johnny). Eleanor was a proud grandmother of 16 grandchildren, 40 great grandchildren, and 14 great great grandchildren.
Eleanor was the bookkeeper of her father's ranch for several years. She worked at Livingston packing sheds for many years.
Eleanor enjoyed gardening and visiting with her family.
She loved going to the casinos – always hitting the jackpot!
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm with a Rosary at 6pm at Ivers & Alcorn Funeral Home in Atwater. Funeral Mass will be held at 10am on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Church in Livingston with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery in Winton.
www.IversandAlcorn.com
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 31, 2019