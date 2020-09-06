Eli Joseph Puglizevich Jr,August 29, 1936 - August 21, 2020.Eli Joseph Puglizevich Jr, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Aptos, California on August 21, 2020.Born on August 29, 1936 in Merced, California to the late Eli J. Puglizevich, Sr. and Ann Puglizevich. Eli was raised in Merced, California and graduated from Bellarmine College Preparatory Academy 1954 before pursuing an Accounting degree in Fresno, California. He married Ursula (Rheinisch) Puglizevich in November 1969. They recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary with his three daughters, their son and spouses. Eli was a loving and outstanding husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, neighbor, and friend to all who knew him.His kindness and smile lit up a room, and his infamous stories and well-planned jokes will never be forgotten. Smart and ambitious, he served in the United States Army and was honorably discharged at the rank of E4 in 1964. Eli was a member of several social organizations and was active in the Bay Area Croatian Community.He is survived by his daughters, Laura Peters (Puglizevich), Jill LeGrange (Puglizevich), Kim Sessa (Puglizevich), and his son Gregory E. Puglizevich; grandchildren, Brandon Peters, Ashley Shepelwich (Peters), Nicolas Peters, Tyler Sessa, Jakob Sessa, Hunter LeGrange, Taylor LeGrange, and Austin LeGrange; and great-grandchildren, Maci and Levi Shepelwich, Mackenzie and Jack Peters.Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.