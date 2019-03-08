Elias R. Aguillon
August 23,1954 - February 5, 2019
Elias R. Aguillon was born on August 23, 1954 in Madera CA. He was a lifelong resident of Merced and enjoyed working outdoors and renovating classic cars. Elias passed away peacefully on February 5, 2019.
"Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection, and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this?" John 11:25-26
