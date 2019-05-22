Elsie Greenhill of Winton, CA went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday May 14, 2019 in Merced, CA. She was 89 years old. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack Greenhill, her parents and siblings. Elsie was born to the late Phillip & Margaret Weihert in Darmstadt, Germany where she met and married the love of her life Jack Greenhill. After many years of traveling with the Air Force, Jack & Elsie returned to the Atwater area in 1971. Elsie owned and operated a German delicatessen in Winton for about 2 years. She then started working for Passadori's Furniture and Hardware store in Atwater and eventually retired from Passadori's after 15 years of employment. She continued serving the Passadori family with loving care of Rose Passadori until her passing. Jack & Elsie spent many years serving their community through the Salvation Army, Church of God, and Winton First Southern Baptist Church. She enjoyed meeting people while doing demos at Costco & Save Mart stores. Elsie is survived by her children Jack (Barbara) Greenhill, Addison Greenhill, Phillip Greenhill, Rolf (Tami) Greenhill, Liz (Jon) Erb, seven grandchildren, & eight great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Thursday May 23, 2019 at 4pm -8pm at Ivers & Alcon 3050 N Winton Way Atwater, CA. Services will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at 11am at Winton First Southern Baptist Church 7264 Myrtle Ave Winton, CA with burial following at Winton District Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 22, 2019