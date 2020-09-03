Elisabeth Maria HuffmanMay 10, 1927 - August 21, 2020Elisabeth Maria (Bockisch) Huffman, 93, of Merced, California, passed away on August 21, 2020, and is now with her beloved husband, Emory Huffman, in the arms of Jesus.Elisabeth was born in Mannsdorf, Germany, on May 10, 1927. She was the oldest daughter of 11 children and had happy memories of her time with them in their lovely home. She, two of her sisters and her youngest brother, were forced out of that home on February 4, 1945, and taken by cattle train to Austria where they lived for about 8 months. Unfortunately, all German immigrants were sent back to Germany and they once again were loaded onto a cattle train and taken to Gerolfingen in Bavaria. It is here that she met the love of her life – Emory Huffman – a master sergeant in the Army Air Corp (later the US Air Force) and they were married in September of 1948. Elisabeth quickly and proudly learned the English language and studied hard to become an American citizen – an honor she treasured her entire life. As a military wife, she followed her husband all over the United States of America, living in at least 8 different states, and even flying across the Pacific Ocean to Okinawa and was adept at creating a beautiful, loving home wherever they were stationed.She always kept herself active as a Sunday School teacher, a volunteer in her local community – helping at schools and churches - a Girl Scout/Brownie leader, manning a voting booth - doing whatever needed to be done. She was an incredible cook and baker – she easily could have opened her own German style restaurant – although she was so busy cooking for friends and family, she would not of had the time!For many years, her sewing machine was a constant source of enjoyment – making clothes for her daughters, for her grandbabies, for their favorite dolls and even for friends. Of course, her creative abilities were not limited to cooking or sewing as she always seemed to have a crochet hook in her hand – creating doll clothes, crocheting slippers for everyone, and designing afghans.She and Emory were active members of the Hermann Sohn club for years – designing table decorations, menus and creating a beautiful atmosphere for her favorite activity – dancing - especially the polka. They won many awards for the costumes that Elisabeth designed and sewed herself for the annual Fasching Ball. She and her husband even hosted an incredible Oktoberfest each fall in their backyard for family and friends.She is survived and sorely missed by her two daughters – Marty Avey of San Diego and Laney Henderson of Atwater, along with their husbands Steve and Christopher. She is equally missed by 4 beautiful grandchildren – Lindsey Burks of Lodi; Christina Larson of San Diego; Stephanie Shafer of Alice Springs, Australia; Allison Terrill of Ceres; and their husbands, as well as 12 precious great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her youngest brother, Robert Bockisch, of Tucson, Arizona, who will greatly miss their constant chats.Arrangements for a memorial remembrance are pending