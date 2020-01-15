Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 2:00 PM - 7:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Burial Following Services Evergreen Memorial Park Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elsie Lee Hunwardsen

JAN 22, 1925 - JAN 9, 2020

Elsie Lee Hunwardsen passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday January 9th, 2020 at her residence in Merced at the age of 94.

Elsie was born in Oklahoma on January 22, 1925 to Laura and Arnold Porter, was the youngest of 5 children and moved to Madera, Ca in 1936. Elsie met the love of her life, Marvin Hunwardsen in 1941 and married in 1946. Elsie and Marvin moved to Merced and were known for their local egg ranch. Elsie was a lifelong talented artist, known for her paintings of landscaping, and winning numerous local awards. Elsie loved to sew as well, making clothes for her grandchildren.

Elsie was a beloved wife, mother to 2, grandmother and Gigi to many. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Marvin, in 1999, as well as her 4 siblings: Lester, Ray, Edward and Artho.

Elsie is survived by her 2 children, Richard and David Hunwardsen, daughter in-laws Mary and Christine Hunwardsen and grandchildren: Christon, Bryan, Matthew Hunwardsen, Patrick McGowan, Stephanie Struble, Jolee Schneider and Rebecca McMullen, as well as 10 great grandchildren.

Elsie was the skip-bo and bingo queen, known for her feisty spirit and witty comebacks. Elsie loved to socialize and travel, traveling to Europe, Hawaii, Cruises and traveling the county in their RV with her husband following retirement. Elsie was a long time member of Christian Life Center in Merced.

She loved and adored her family dearly and she will be missed by many. Special thanks to Park Merced and Hinds Hospice.

Visitation will take place Sunday, January 19th, 2020 from 2-7 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, in Merced. A funeral service will be held on Monday January 20, 2020 at 2 pm at Stratford Evans. Elsie will be laid to rest next to her husband, Marvin, at Evergreen Memorial Park in Merced.

www.cvobituaries.com





Elsie Lee HunwardsenJAN 22, 1925 - JAN 9, 2020Elsie Lee Hunwardsen passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Thursday January 9th, 2020 at her residence in Merced at the age of 94.Elsie was born in Oklahoma on January 22, 1925 to Laura and Arnold Porter, was the youngest of 5 children and moved to Madera, Ca in 1936. Elsie met the love of her life, Marvin Hunwardsen in 1941 and married in 1946. Elsie and Marvin moved to Merced and were known for their local egg ranch. Elsie was a lifelong talented artist, known for her paintings of landscaping, and winning numerous local awards. Elsie loved to sew as well, making clothes for her grandchildren.Elsie was a beloved wife, mother to 2, grandmother and Gigi to many. Elsie was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Marvin, in 1999, as well as her 4 siblings: Lester, Ray, Edward and Artho.Elsie is survived by her 2 children, Richard and David Hunwardsen, daughter in-laws Mary and Christine Hunwardsen and grandchildren: Christon, Bryan, Matthew Hunwardsen, Patrick McGowan, Stephanie Struble, Jolee Schneider and Rebecca McMullen, as well as 10 great grandchildren.Elsie was the skip-bo and bingo queen, known for her feisty spirit and witty comebacks. Elsie loved to socialize and travel, traveling to Europe, Hawaii, Cruises and traveling the county in their RV with her husband following retirement. Elsie was a long time member of Christian Life Center in Merced.She loved and adored her family dearly and she will be missed by many. Special thanks to Park Merced and Hinds Hospice.Visitation will take place Sunday, January 19th, 2020 from 2-7 pm at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, in Merced. A funeral service will be held on Monday January 20, 2020 at 2 pm at Stratford Evans. Elsie will be laid to rest next to her husband, Marvin, at Evergreen Memorial Park in Merced. Published in Merced Sun Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close