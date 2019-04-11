Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth (Betty) Dooley. View Sign



July 17, 1940 - Aril 3, 2019

Elizabeth (Betty) Louise (Umland) Dooley, born on July 17, 1940 in San Francisco, California, to the late Maurine (Ahlstrom) Umland and the late John C. Umland, passed away at age 78 on April 3, 2019 in Los Banos, California. She was the beloved wife of Clark Dooley for 57 years. Betty is survived by her two dear sons, Jeff (Sharon) and Sean (Erika) Dooley, eight grandchildren, Jessica, Hannah, Kellen, Joelle, Josette, Ethan, Aidan, Isabella, and sisters Jackie Umland, Janet Klaessig and Carol Umland Blei. Her sister Leslie Umland preceded her in death.

Betty graduated from the University of California-Berkeley in 1962 with a BA in U.S. History/English Literature. She was a lifelong avid reader but also pursued the following activities: scrapbooking, horseback trail riding, camping, traveling (cruises and RVing), cooking, needlepoint, gardening, exercise class, shopping and setting up holiday decorations in her home. Later in life she became an active member in her local "Day 3" church pastored by John Calderon which she enjoyed immensely .

Betty was an amazing mother to both her sons. She had the wonderful opportunity to not only teach her boys life skills at home but also had the opportunity to be their teacher in a class room setting. Her varied work career involved working as a Vocational Counselor and Division Supervisor for Contra Costa County ('64-'76), YACC (Young Adults Conservation Corp) Program Manager for the Cleveland National Forest in San Diego County ('77-'81), Elementary 4th & 5th grade Teacher for Henry Miller & Miano Elementary Schools in Los Banos, CA ('85-'00).

Betty and Clark enjoyed 19 years of retirement pursuing all of her favorite hobbies, especially her European travels exploring her Scandinavian roots. She remained active in her church membership with "Day 3" and later with "Our Fathers House" when the congregations of the two churches combined. She also was a member of California Retired Teachers Association. After retiring she put her skills to good use tutoring students in various after school programs coordinated by her church and the local school district.

Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Pastor Deborah Matos, on Sunday, April 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Our Fathers House, 1005 "I" Street, Los Banos, California, 93635.

www.cvobituaries.com



Elizabeth (Betty) Louise DooleyJuly 17, 1940 - Aril 3, 2019Elizabeth (Betty) Louise (Umland) Dooley, born on July 17, 1940 in San Francisco, California, to the late Maurine (Ahlstrom) Umland and the late John C. Umland, passed away at age 78 on April 3, 2019 in Los Banos, California. She was the beloved wife of Clark Dooley for 57 years. Betty is survived by her two dear sons, Jeff (Sharon) and Sean (Erika) Dooley, eight grandchildren, Jessica, Hannah, Kellen, Joelle, Josette, Ethan, Aidan, Isabella, and sisters Jackie Umland, Janet Klaessig and Carol Umland Blei. Her sister Leslie Umland preceded her in death.Betty graduated from the University of California-Berkeley in 1962 with a BA in U.S. History/English Literature. She was a lifelong avid reader but also pursued the following activities: scrapbooking, horseback trail riding, camping, traveling (cruises and RVing), cooking, needlepoint, gardening, exercise class, shopping and setting up holiday decorations in her home. Later in life she became an active member in her local "Day 3" church pastored by John Calderon which she enjoyed immensely .Betty was an amazing mother to both her sons. She had the wonderful opportunity to not only teach her boys life skills at home but also had the opportunity to be their teacher in a class room setting. Her varied work career involved working as a Vocational Counselor and Division Supervisor for Contra Costa County ('64-'76), YACC (Young Adults Conservation Corp) Program Manager for the Cleveland National Forest in San Diego County ('77-'81), Elementary 4th & 5th grade Teacher for Henry Miller & Miano Elementary Schools in Los Banos, CA ('85-'00).Betty and Clark enjoyed 19 years of retirement pursuing all of her favorite hobbies, especially her European travels exploring her Scandinavian roots. She remained active in her church membership with "Day 3" and later with "Our Fathers House" when the congregations of the two churches combined. She also was a member of California Retired Teachers Association. After retiring she put her skills to good use tutoring students in various after school programs coordinated by her church and the local school district.Friends and family members may attend the memorial service, officiated by Pastor Deborah Matos, on Sunday, April 14 at 6:00 p.m. at Our Fathers House, 1005 "I" Street, Los Banos, California, 93635. Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close