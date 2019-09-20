Elizabeth W. Fretz
1922 - 2015
It doesn't seem possible it's been four years...
So much grief was spilled, we're nearly out of tears.
Now as Fall returns, clothed in orange and tan,
We pause to reflect on your life's span.
Hiking, biking, walking: it's true,
All of these activities made you "you".
You loved to travel, to volunteer, and spend time with your friends,
You supported good causes; generous and loyal to the end.
You persevered when times were tough,
That Missouri "stubborn streak" served you well, when things got rough.
Yes, you handled it all with grit and grace;
You mourned the loss, shed the tears, and moved on; with a smile on your face.
You loved your three daughters; each on our different paths,
You cheered us, with visits, cards, and phone calls; and many times, laughs.
Spending family time together, at the beach, or wherever,
Was such a great treasure.
Thanks for everything, Mom! We love you so!
Now, we follow your lead, as "on we go".
---The Girls
