Elizabeth Ann Hill
Feb 4, 1934 - May 23, 2019
Elizabeth Ann Hill, 85 of Rogersville, Tennessee passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday May 23 2019. She was a long-time resident of Merced for over 20 years.
Born February 4, 1934 in Alabama, she is preceded in death by her parents, the late Shellie and Estella Berrye;and two brothers, Oscar Berrye and James Casteel.
she is survived by her four children. daughter Audrey (Hill) Hadnagy and husband Stephen of Moreno valley, CA, daughter Rosalinde (Hill) Dottin and husband Roderic of Odessa, FL, son Glenn Hill and wife Jessica of Atwater, CA, daughter Gail Hill of Moreno Valley, CA; two grandsons, Ryan Lewis and Anthony Hill, and one great-grandson, Ahmad Lewis.
Private services were held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was laid to rest at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, TN. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all that had the opportunity to have her in their life.
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 6, 2019