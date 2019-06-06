Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Hill. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth Ann Hill

Feb 4, 1934 - May 23, 2019

Elizabeth Ann Hill, 85 of Rogersville, Tennessee passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday May 23 2019. She was a long-time resident of Merced for over 20 years.

Born February 4, 1934 in Alabama, she is preceded in death by her parents, the late Shellie and Estella Berrye;and two brothers, Oscar Berrye and James Casteel.

she is survived by her four children. daughter Audrey (Hill) Hadnagy and husband Stephen of Moreno valley, CA, daughter Rosalinde (Hill) Dottin and husband Roderic of Odessa, FL, son Glenn Hill and wife Jessica of Atwater, CA, daughter Gail Hill of Moreno Valley, CA; two grandsons, Ryan Lewis and Anthony Hill, and one great-grandson, Ahmad Lewis.

Private services were held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was laid to rest at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, TN. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all that had the opportunity to have her in their life.

www.cvobituaries.com



Elizabeth Ann HillFeb 4, 1934 - May 23, 2019Elizabeth Ann Hill, 85 of Rogersville, Tennessee passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday May 23 2019. She was a long-time resident of Merced for over 20 years.Born February 4, 1934 in Alabama, she is preceded in death by her parents, the late Shellie and Estella Berrye;and two brothers, Oscar Berrye and James Casteel.she is survived by her four children. daughter Audrey (Hill) Hadnagy and husband Stephen of Moreno valley, CA, daughter Rosalinde (Hill) Dottin and husband Roderic of Odessa, FL, son Glenn Hill and wife Jessica of Atwater, CA, daughter Gail Hill of Moreno Valley, CA; two grandsons, Ryan Lewis and Anthony Hill, and one great-grandson, Ahmad Lewis.Private services were held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. She was laid to rest at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Johnson City, TN. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all that had the opportunity to have her in their life. Published in Merced Sun Star on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close