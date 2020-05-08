Elizabeth Louise Bettencourt
1937 - 2020
ELIZABETH LOUISE BETTENCOURT
NOV 3, 1937 - MAY 5, 2020
Betty was born and raised in Los Banos, California. She married William "Willie" Bettencourt on August 25, 1960, in Reno, Nevada. They had three children, Raymond, Bill, and Sandy. Betty loved attending NASCAR races in her motorhome, but Genealogy was her real passion. Betty was the only "Charter Member" remaining in the Los Banos Genealogical Society. She helped found it in 1978 and due to her declining health; she could no longer attend meetings. She was awarded a Lifetime Membership to the society she so loved. The library was housed in her home for 25 years, thanks to her generosity. She served as Genealogy President, Treasure, Board Member and Membership Chairperson. She was awarded Volunteer of the Year at the "Salute to Seniors" for her work with the Society.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband Willie Bettencourt, her father Joe Vierra, her mother Alice Vierra and granddaughter Amber Keys.
She is survived by children; Raymond Bettencourt of Turlock, Bill Bettencourt of Los Banos, and Sandy Bettencourt Keys of Modesto.Her grandchildren; Hillarie Bettencourt,(Los Banos) Jewelia Bettencourt,(Los Banos) Bryan Keys, (Tahoe), Jenna Keys (Modesto),Stephanie Bettencourt(Turlock), and Kristy Bettencourt (Turlock).Great grandchildren; Donovan Willhite and Janae Willhite, Lexie Sova and Olivia Sova, and Mason Bettencourt.Brother Eddie Vierra (Los Banos) and Sister Linda Faughn (Turlock). Betty will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos, California.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Los Banos Enterprise & Modesto Bee from May 8 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitehurst Funeral Chapels Inc
1840 S Center Ave
Los Banos, CA 93635
(209) 826-4242
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 9, 2020
Our deepest sympathy go out to you, Linda, in the loss of your sister. May you and all of Bettys family find comfort in knowing she is resting peacefully in the arms of angels by Our Saviors side. God bless you all.
Frank Lawrence
Friend
May 8, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Anthony
Friend
