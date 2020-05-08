ELIZABETH LOUISE BETTENCOURTNOV 3, 1937 - MAY 5, 2020Betty was born and raised in Los Banos, California. She married William "Willie" Bettencourt on August 25, 1960, in Reno, Nevada. They had three children, Raymond, Bill, and Sandy. Betty loved attending NASCAR races in her motorhome, but Genealogy was her real passion. Betty was the only "Charter Member" remaining in the Los Banos Genealogical Society. She helped found it in 1978 and due to her declining health; she could no longer attend meetings. She was awarded a Lifetime Membership to the society she so loved. The library was housed in her home for 25 years, thanks to her generosity. She served as Genealogy President, Treasure, Board Member and Membership Chairperson. She was awarded Volunteer of the Year at the "Salute to Seniors" for her work with the Society.Betty is preceded in death by her husband Willie Bettencourt, her father Joe Vierra, her mother Alice Vierra and granddaughter Amber Keys.She is survived by children; Raymond Bettencourt of Turlock, Bill Bettencourt of Los Banos, and Sandy Bettencourt Keys of Modesto.Her grandchildren; Hillarie Bettencourt,(Los Banos) Jewelia Bettencourt,(Los Banos) Bryan Keys, (Tahoe), Jenna Keys (Modesto),Stephanie Bettencourt(Turlock), and Kristy Bettencourt (Turlock).Great grandchildren; Donovan Willhite and Janae Willhite, Lexie Sova and Olivia Sova, and Mason Bettencourt.Brother Eddie Vierra (Los Banos) and Sister Linda Faughn (Turlock). Betty will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos, California.