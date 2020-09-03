Elizabeth Lee SaldanaJuly 11, 1956 - August 25, 2020Elizabeth "Lizzy/Liz" Gonzales was born on July 11, 1956 at Castle AFB in Atwater, CA to Louie and Lydia Gonzales. The Lord called her home on August 25, 2020. She was 64 years old. Lizzy attended Merced public schools and graduated from Merced High School in 1974. Her first job as a teenager was at Striblings Nurseries which led to her love of plants and a green thumb. She later went to work as a server at La Nita's Restaurant where her personality shined and kindled friendships. In the winter of 1981, friends set her up on a blind date with Victor Saldana. Shortly thereafter, they married on October 2, 1982 and together they raised three sons. Victor was in the Air Force which allowed Lizzy and their children to travel the U.S. and Europe. After her husband retired from the service, the family returned to her hometown of Merced, CA to live. Lizzy was a devoted mother. She treasured her grandchildren and enjoyed every moment with them as their Nana.Lizzy enjoyed cooking, gardening, shopping, dancing, going to bingo, traveling and camping with her family. She had a soft spot for animals and adopted many. She loved reading romance novels and didn't leave the house without a book or her Nook. Lizzy was an advocate for non-profit organizations who assisted the less fortunate with clothing, food and shelter. She was also a member of Gateway Community Church and enjoyed attending services, worshipping and volunteering for church events.Lizzy was a hard worker throughout her life. She held jobs in food service and retail insisting on doing her part to support her family. Even in the midst of her declining health, she wanted to return to the workforce.She had the biggest heart filled with generosity and kindness. She was selfless and always willing to help others in any way she could. She was very friendly, making lifelong friends with just about everyone she met.Later in life Lizzy developed several illnesses. In 2016, she was diagnosed with stage IV metastatic breast cancer. Despite all of this, she had an unwavering faith in God. She was relentless in the fight against this disease and through it all she remained positive and cheerful. Even on her bad days, she was always more concerned about others.Lizzy is preceded in death by her father Louie and her sister Mary Lou. She is survived by her husband Victor, sons Nicholas, Manuel and Ruben, grandchildren Nicolas, Avianna, Liliana, Sofia, Elias, Gabriel, Sylvia and three great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother Lydia, brother Louie III, sisters Lydia and Dana as well as many relatives and friends. All who she loved and touched deeply. Lizzy will forever be missed.A funeral service will be held outdoors at Gateway Community Church on 353 E. Donna Dr, Merced, CA on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM. While flowers are welcome, the family requests that you contribute to a local non-profit organization in her honor.