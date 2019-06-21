Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Memorial service 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elizabeth "Lisa" Ann Herb

May 12, 1959 - June 1, 2019

Elizabeth Ann Herb, at age 60, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 1st, 2019 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup, Washington, with her family by her side. She was born May 12th, 1959 in San Francisco, CA, to Carlena LaPat and August Tarkman. Elizabeth was the baby of the family and at a young age, Lisa identified her faith and exclaimed the Lord as "the only father (she) ever knew." Elizabeth Tarkman was married in 1989 in Merced, CA, to her late husband, Josef David Herb. Elizabeth worked various jobs throughout her life but in her own words, "the greatest role (she) ever played was that of a parent." Elizabeth lived a humble and faithful life. She was a devoted Christian who loved the Lord and her family. She dedicated herself to her sons to ensure they grew up as "righteous men and fathers." She is a beloved mother, grammy, sister, aunt, friend and child of God. She is preceded by her mother and father; husband Josef; a son, Matthew and her 2 brothers, Philip LaPat and Dennis Tarkman. She is Survived by her 2 sons, with their wives, Joseph and Shandy Tarkman and Christopher and Lorina Herb; sister Carlena Cox; grandchildren Dallyce, Christofer, Carson and Everlee; many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Family, friends, and others whose lives Lisa touched are invited to the Memorial at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 N. Winton Way, Atwater CA, on Friday June 21st, from 10am-11am. There will also be reception following the service. Joe and Chris would like thank Elizabeth's sister, their aunt, Carlena Cox and her husband Steve Carlisle for the overwhelming love and support shown to Lisa, when she needed it most.

