Ella Holland
June 4,1944 - June 13, 2019
Ella Louise Holland (Green) passed away at home on June 13, 2019. She was born on June 4, 1944 in San Francisco, CA. She is proceeded in death by her only son, Chad E. Holland and sister Verna. She leaves behind her life partner Janet Henry, 5 grandchildren; Chad, Victoria, Diana, Jeremy and Mary Holland and 4 great grandchildren, and others who loved her.
She worked at Foster Farms and other canneries. She loved art and was a proud Tolowa Native American Indian.
Graveside services will be on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Merced District Cemetery located at 1300 B St., Merced, CA at 12:00pm.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019