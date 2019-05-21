Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Ella Marie Lane

May 29, 1946 - May 15, 2019

Ella Marie Lane passed away on Wednesday, May 15 at the age of 72 following a stroke. She is survived by her three biological children Tammy Ward, JoAnn Ward and Adam Lincoln Lane. As well as 7 beloved step-children she considered her own, 21 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Ella was born on May 29th, 1946 to Herbert and Wilda Sutherland and grew up with siblings Terry Sutherland, Ruby Coburn, and Frank Sutherland and spent 65 years in Merced. She was married to Joe Ward from 1964-1973 and later married to Judge Walter C. Lane from 1985 until his death in 2003. She met him in traffic court after receiving a speeding ticket.

Ella had a passion for the arts, and loved to write, sing, and play the guitar, piano and accordion. For the entirety of her life she was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church. She received her AA degree from Merced College in 1976 and went on to work for the Merced County Sherriff's Office as a clerk. She was also very involved in various organizations and groups and frequently planned social gatherings and trips. Her son Adam has this to say about her "She was known for her eternal childlike enthusiasm for life and for all the people that she knew. She was incredibly compassionate, non-judgmental, and accepting of everyone. She was the best example of how positive thinking can benefit one's life."

A graveside service for Ella will be held on Thursday, May 23 at 10:00 AM at the Winton Cemetery (7651 Almond Ave, Winton CA) with a reception and potluck to follow at the Olive East Seventh-Day Adventist Church (2222 E. Olive Ave, Merced) If desired, friends may make flower or memorial contributions to Stratford Evans Funeral Home, 1490 B St, Merced CA 95340.

