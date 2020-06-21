Ellen Fukiko TaniguchiNOV 17, 1922 - JUN 1, 2020On June 1, 2020, Ellen Fukio Taniguchi, 97, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at home, surrounded by her loving family. Ellen was born in Livingston, CA to Haruzo and Shizu Makita and remained a lifelong resident of Merced County.Ellen was a member of the Livingston United Methodist Church and a long time participant in the Atwater Daybreak Center. She was a homemaker and caregiver for most of her life. Ellen was interned during World War II at Amache, CO. She had many things that she loved and that brought her great joy: being surrounded by family, gardening, music and dancing, photography, scrap booking, attending church, caring for her pets and raising strawberries.She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Harry, Ernest, and Joseph and sister Alice. She is survived by her children; Catherine Lindberg of Merced, Amy (Robert) Hughes of Merced, Brian Taniguchi of Merced, Margaret (Ray) Matsuoka of Coarsegold, Wayne (Sharon) Taniguchi of Woodland and sisters Florence Hongo of San Mateo and Lillia Yamada of Castro Valley. Also surviving her are 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a clan of beloved nieces and nephews.