Ellen Taniguchi
1922 - 2020
Ellen Fukiko Taniguchi
NOV 17, 1922 - JUN 1, 2020
On June 1, 2020, Ellen Fukio Taniguchi, 97, peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at home, surrounded by her loving family. Ellen was born in Livingston, CA to Haruzo and Shizu Makita and remained a lifelong resident of Merced County.
Ellen was a member of the Livingston United Methodist Church and a long time participant in the Atwater Daybreak Center. She was a homemaker and caregiver for most of her life. Ellen was interned during World War II at Amache, CO. She had many things that she loved and that brought her great joy: being surrounded by family, gardening, music and dancing, photography, scrap booking, attending church, caring for her pets and raising strawberries.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers; Harry, Ernest, and Joseph and sister Alice. She is survived by her children; Catherine Lindberg of Merced, Amy (Robert) Hughes of Merced, Brian Taniguchi of Merced, Margaret (Ray) Matsuoka of Coarsegold, Wayne (Sharon) Taniguchi of Woodland and sisters Florence Hongo of San Mateo and Lillia Yamada of Castro Valley. Also surviving her are 8 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren and a clan of beloved nieces and nephews.
www.cvobituaries.com



Published in Merced Sun Star from Jun. 21 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
2097224191
June 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stratford Evans Funeral Chapel
