Service Information

Interment 9:00 AM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery Santa Nella , CA

Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Riviera Mobile Estates Community Room 2500 N. Hwy 59 Merced , CA

Obituary

Elmer Lee "Buzz" Taylor

Nov 10, 1937 - May 28, 2019

Elmer Lee "Buzz" Taylor was born November 10, 1937 in Kingfisher, Oklahoma and passed away May 28, 2019 in Merced, California, at the age of 81.

As a child, Elmer's family moved from Oklahoma to California in the early 1940's, working as farm laborers, moving throughout the central valley from Visalia - Farmersville to Chowchilla and Santa Rosa - Sebastopol areas during pruning, harvest and cotton-picking seasons, living in tents and at one point a sheep shed. Elmer served honorably in the United States Army from 1954 to 1958, serving as a Mortar Crewman and was stationed in Berlin, Germany for two years. Elmer was a backhoe and heavy equipment operator and retired from PG&E.

Elmer was preceded in death by his father Joe Taylor, mother Ora Taylor, and six sibings. He is survived by his wife Wilma Jean Curry-Taylor, Sister Velda Winchel, Daughters Rebecca Wester, Debra Kuykendall, Son Christian Taylor, Stepdaughters Debra Bellew, Linda Lentz, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Interment for Elmer will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:30 AM at the Riviera Mobile Estates Community Room, located at 2500 N. Hwy 59, Merced California.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:Sunbeam Kids International, PO Box 576128, Modesto, California 95357. PLEASE note in check MEMO: TAYLOR MEMORIAL to be sure your donation is given credit to the proper mission.

