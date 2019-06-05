Elmer Taylor (1937 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elmer Taylor.
Service Information
Whitton Family Funeral Service
740 W. 19th St.
Merced, CA
95340
(209)-384-1119
Interment
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery
Santa Nella, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
Riviera Mobile Estates Community Room
2500 N. Hwy 59
Merced, CA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Elmer Lee "Buzz" Taylor
Nov 10, 1937 - May 28, 2019
Elmer Lee "Buzz" Taylor was born November 10, 1937 in Kingfisher, Oklahoma and passed away May 28, 2019 in Merced, California, at the age of 81.
As a child, Elmer's family moved from Oklahoma to California in the early 1940's, working as farm laborers, moving throughout the central valley from Visalia - Farmersville to Chowchilla and Santa Rosa - Sebastopol areas during pruning, harvest and cotton-picking seasons, living in tents and at one point a sheep shed. Elmer served honorably in the United States Army from 1954 to 1958, serving as a Mortar Crewman and was stationed in Berlin, Germany for two years. Elmer was a backhoe and heavy equipment operator and retired from PG&E.
Elmer was preceded in death by his father Joe Taylor, mother Ora Taylor, and six sibings. He is survived by his wife Wilma Jean Curry-Taylor, Sister Velda Winchel, Daughters Rebecca Wester, Debra Kuykendall, Son Christian Taylor, Stepdaughters Debra Bellew, Linda Lentz, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Interment for Elmer will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 9:00 AM at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery, Santa Nella, California, followed by a Celebration of Life at 11:30 AM at the Riviera Mobile Estates Community Room, located at 2500 N. Hwy 59, Merced California.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to:Sunbeam Kids International, PO Box 576128, Modesto, California 95357. PLEASE note in check MEMO: TAYLOR MEMORIAL to be sure your donation is given credit to the proper mission.
www.cvobituaries.com
logo
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.