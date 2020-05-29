Eloise Perryman
May 20, 1925 - May 17,2020
On May 17, 2020 our beloved mother, Eloise Perryman, joined her husband, son, parents and 3 brothers in heaven, three days before her 95th birthday. Eloise was born on May 20,1925 to Dewey and Nettie Stevens in Judsonia, AR. One of 7 children Eloise learned at a young age the importance of family, and she carried that conviction through her entire life, always making her husband, children, sister, grandchildren and great-grandchildren her priority.
On February 23, 1946 Eloise married the love of her life, Raymond Perryman, who preceded her in death. Together they raised four sons, Ronald Lee (Catherine) of South Bend, IN., Daniel Bryan, who preceded her in death, Fred Lynn (Carol) of Atwater, CA., and John Raymond of Lafayette, CA.
While raising her boys there was another very important member of their family- her sister Susie Stevens. Eloise cared for Susie for over 40 years, and her greatest concern at the end of her life was making sure that Susie will continue to be cared for.
Eloise was proud of how her family blossomed and grew, with her 4 children adding 13 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
Eloise touched the lives of many people in ways we are still learning of, and she will be dearly missed by all of us.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to:Kings View Work Experience Center 100 Air Park Road P.O. Box 774 Atwater, CA. 95301 or kingsview.org
Published in Merced Sun Star & Atwater Signal from May 29 to Jun. 10, 2020.