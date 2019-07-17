Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eloise Salita Johnston Sanchez. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Eloise Salita Johnston Sanchez

March 12, 1933 - July 11, 2019

Eloise Salita Johnston Sanchez was born in Agana, Guam March 12, 1933 to William Gautier and Agueda Iglesias Johnston. She attended grade school in Guam and graduated from high school at St. Joseph's Academy in Tucson, Arizona. She is also a graduate of Trinity College, Washington, D.C.

After receiving her teaching credentials she taught in Guam and Washington State. She moved to Atwater in 1968 and taught; English, Spanish and Drama in the Atwater Elementary School District for 28 years. She was the advisor for the band auxiliary squads, letter carriers, pomerettes and cheerleaders. She played an active role in all of her children's activities. She loved; reading, crafts, crossword puzzles, traveling and judging beauty-talent pageants.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Noreen Sanchez Medeiros, her parents; William and Agueda Johnston, sisters; Cynthia Torres, Margaret Goetz and Marian Taitano, brothers; Herbert, Joseph and Tom Johnston and former spouse Manuel Camacho Sanchez.

She is survived by her children; Jeff Sanchez (Jay Arriola) of Guam, Neal (Rebecca) Sanchez of San Francisco, Thad (Terry) Sanchez of Costa Mesa and Eric (Veronica) Sanchez of Atwater, Vernon Medeiros of Maui HI - By her reared children; Vivian (David) Tackney of Las Vegas, Judy (Bob) Gagnon of Omaha ; By her grandchildren; Vanessa (Carl) Lokan, Brennen Sanchez, Ashley-Kate Sanchez, Thaddeus Sanchez, Hannah Sanchez, Leila Sanchez, Trey Sanchez and her great grandson Phillip Lokan.

Rosary will be held at 9:30am followed by Mass at 10am on Saturday July 20th at St. Anthony's Church located at 1799 Winton Way in Atwater California.

www.cvobituaries.com



