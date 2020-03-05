Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Memorial service 1:00 PM Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



July 2, 1920 ~ Feb 25, 2020

Lifelong Merced County resident Elsie Kohlmoos passed away peacefully on February 25th at the age of 99. Elsie was born in the Amsterdam-Winton area on July 2, 1920 on the family ranch of her parents Manuel and Marie (Goulart) Arriaga.

Upon graduation from Merced High School in 1938, she started her 1st job at Castle Air Force Base, Atwater. Fearing the closure of the Base after the end of WWll she applied for a new job with Merced County as the Assistant Recorder where she began a long career of 41 years until her retirement in 1985. After her retirement Elsie and her husband Fred lived full time in their mountain residence located in Midpines, CA, until 2005 then returning to Merced. Elsie had been a resident at Pacifica Senior Living for the past 12 years.

Elsie was preceded in death by her husband Fred Kohlmoos in 2009 and her sister Irene (Joe) Machado. She is survived by her brother James Arriaga, Atwater, her nieces and nephews Janice (Phil) Bettencourt, Kenneth Machado, Debra Court, Nina (Rob) Neece, Elaine Davis and David Arriaga. Elsie was a very kind hearted and loving aunt to all of her nieces, nephews and many great nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, at 1:00 p.m. at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel, 1290 Winton Way, Atwater.

