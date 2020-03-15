Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hillview Funeral Chapels - Gustine 515 First Avenue Gustine , CA 95322 (209)-862-3628 Rosary 7:00 PM Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles Gustine , CA View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St Joseph’s Catholic Church Los Banos , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Elyse Lauren Etcheverry

Apr 24, 1986 - Mar 8, 2020

This is my wish for you:

Comfort on difficult days, Smiles when sadness intrudes,

Rainbows to follow the clouds, Laughter to kiss your lips,

Sunset to warm your heart, Hugs when spirits sag,

Beauty for eyes to see, Friendships to brighten your being, Faith so that you can believe, Confidence for when you doubt, Courage to know yourself, Patience to accept the truth and Love to complete your life.



A daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a niece, a cousin, a friend, and a teacher. Elyse embodied all of these virtues.

Even on her most difficult days, she courageously accepted challenges with patience and her beautiful smile. Her faith carried her to believe to never give up and to always follow your dreams. Her laugh was contagious, and her pure beauty was that of an angel. She was the type of friend you could only dream of, one that made you feel sunshine on a rainy day. Despite everything that was thrown her way, she truly loved life and found the love of her life in Derek. Together, their love and happiness moved mountains and the memories they created shall forever endure. Elyse will live on through us and in our hearts. If we can ask anything of you, it would be to live life like Elyse: with grace, beauty, charm.

Elyse started her educational journey at Playdaze Pre-School, then joined the Our Lady of Fatima School Family, followed by Los Banos High School graduating in 2004. She was proud to be a California State University Chico Wildcat, graduating with her BA in Liberal Arts and Child Development. With a desire to be near the ocean Elyse chose to complete her credential program at California State University Monterey Bay. During her program, she student taught at Del Rey Woods and upon graduation began her first-year teaching kindergarten there. She naturally fell in love with the students, as they fell in love with her. 2017 brought Elyse back home to los Banos where she purchased her first home and began teaching at Mercey Springs Elementary School. She was a natural fit. Being back home Elyse was able to experience the best of both worlds…Being close to family and excelling in her career. In her short time as a teacher she impacted many young, impressionable minds, to listen, to learn and to be kind.

She was diagnosed with Chron's disease in 2006. Elyse never let that stop her dreams of becoming a teacher and living a full life… although short. The complications from her disease escalated in the past months but she continued to put her students first, and left so many little hearts broken with the news of angels whisking her to heaven…She was a true angel here on earth!

Elyse is survived by her parents: Maurice and Carol Etcheverry, brother: Phillip Etcheverry (Alexa Gong), soulmate: Derek Carapinha, amatchi: Julie Etcheverry, grandmother: Dorothy Menezes, uncles and aunts: Hugo and Grace Sousa, Robert and Reneé Freitas, Charles and Michelle Cozzo, Patrick and Irene Menezes, Anthony and Diane Neves, Mike and Katherine Crinklaw, Dominic and Sally Carlucci, Shannon Menezes, and numerous cousins: Jonathan and Rachel Menezes, Erik and Molly Menezes, Christopher and Alexis Neves, Michael and Mary Ann Charters, Mark Crinklaw, Morgan and Thuy Crinklaw, Jason Crinklaw, Joey and Anne Del Valle, Dusty and Hanna Cotta, Paige, Tess and John Menezes III, Richard and Nicole Woods, David and Bridget Bischoff, Jeremy and Monique Burchett, Dr. Ashley Cozzo, Matthew and Natalie Cozzo.

Elyse is preceded in death by grandfather: John Menezes Sr., aitatachi: Maurice Etcheverry Sr., uncle: John Menezes Jr., and beloved dog: Rex.



Services:

Recitation of the Rosary

Tuesday, March 17th at 7pm

Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles

Gustine, California



Funeral Mass

Wednesday, March 18th at 11am

St Joseph's Catholic Church

Los Banos, California





Donations can be made to:

Elyse "Miss E" Etcheverry Memorial Scholarship

1350 E. Pacheco Blvd.

Ste: B-283

Los Banos, CA 93635

www.cvobituaries.com





