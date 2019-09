Emily Salazar CarlisleJUN 11, 1926 - SEP 2, 2019Emily Salazar Carlisle was born in Glendale, Arizona on June 11, 1926 to Francisco and Ernestina Salazar. Emily passed away on September 2, 2019 in Modesto, California.Emily was a cannery worker at Haig Berberian and Tri-Valley Growers.She is preceded in death by her parents Francisco and Ernestina Salazar; her sisters, Mary Parga, Alice Saldana, Ernestina Estrada and Annie Melgoza.Emily is survived by her son Christopher Carlisle of Sacramento, California and daughter Julie Ghent of Stockton, California; her brothers Frank Salazar of Merced, Tavio Salazar of Modesto, David Salazar of Merced and Robert Salazar of Riverbank; along with 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.A Rosary will be held for Emily on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, Merced California, with the Mass following at 10:00 a.m.. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Merced, California.