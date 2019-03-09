Emma "Lou" Day
Nov 10, 1935 ~ Mar 2, 2019
Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, & Friend, Lou (83) went home to be with Jesus & her husband, peacefully in her home on March 2, 2019. Lou was born in Quinwood, West Virginia. Her husband of 59 years and lifelong sweetheart of more than 70 years, George E. Day, preceded her in death. Her two brothers, Homer Lee King and Hubert Nathaniel King, her son, George H. Day, and great grandson, Michael Rodriguez, also preceded her in death.
Lou was a wonderful mother, military wife, and an avid animal lover. She worked as a Nurse's Aide, Supply Clerk, Recreational Service Director, and Activity Director at Hylond & Franciscan Convalescent Hospitals in Merced for many years.
She is survived by her children William Day (Debbie), Diane Crain (David), and Dale Day (Natalie); grandchildren William Day, Heather Day Buchanan, Erica Powell, Savannah Day, Christina Crain, Angela Martinez, Levi Crain, Cody Day, Brandon Day, Carissa Day; & 15 great grandchildren. For the past 5 years, Lou was cared for, pampered, spoiled, and loved by her caretaker, Joan Martinez.
Funeral services to be held at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater on March 12, 2019 at 10:00 am and burial to follow at 1:00 pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA. The family would like to thank Ardent Care of Fresno and Wilson Family Funeral Chapel.
www.cvobituaries.com
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019