Emma Flores RomeroSeptember 13,1924 - June 9, 2020It is with broken hearts, that we announce the passing of Emma Flores Romero.Emma was the daughter of the late Pablo and Lola Flores of Le Grand, CA.She was raised in Le Grand and lived in this area until her mid 60's. Her last 25 years were spent in Merced.Emma was well known in the Le Grand area as a person who valued her family and friends. She worked in the fields/orchards with her family and cooked for the cowboys every fall. She also worked in local canneries and packing sheds.Emma also loved to garden and exercise. Her and Catarino loved to take "senior trips" in the surrounding areas. One of her bucket list goals was to see the Great Wall of China. She accomplished this in her early 80's and received a special certificate for walking two levels of the wall.Emma will surely be missed by all the Romero, Flores, and Cardenas family, and friends alike. Her memories will always be in our Hearts, and happy to know that she is with her husband Catarino.Emma is survived by son Tony, daughter-in-law Mary Alice, grandson Daniel Paul, and great-grandson Angel Fuentes. Emma is also survived by three Sisters: Connie Marcinko, Beatrice (Joe) Ruiz, Nellie Flores, and one brother: Gabriel (Becky) Flores.Emma was preceded in death by her husband Catarino, her six brothers: Alex Flores, Bill Flores, Julian Flores, Paul Flores, Ramon Flores, Louie Flores, Robert (Bobby) Flores, and one sister: Mary Tlescala.Graveside services will be Wednesday, June 17th, at 11:00 am at the Plainsburg Cemetery (8943 Gillette Ave, Merced, CA 95341)