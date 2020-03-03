Emmitt Johnson Burris Jr.
Emmitt Johnson Burris Jr was a very honored Christian man who passed peacefully Sunday March 1 after a long battle with Lung and Liver Cancer. Emmitt grew up in the Waterford area and attended Oakdale high school. After leaving high school Emmitt worked in different areas of agriculture and at banquet foods before finding his way into trucking. He hauled for different companies making many friends along the way. His last company was Al Gilbert in which he retired from in 2001. After retirement Emmitt became heavily involved with his church and eventually many different groups including the Rock Bottom Riders MC. He enjoyed Fishing, Camping and being with his friends and family. He is preceded in death by his Father Emmitt, Mother Artie, Sister Mary Lou and his Sister Gracie. He is Survived by his Daughter Brandy Koehn of Modesto, Son and Daughter-in-law Jonathan and Jennifer Burris of Atwater and four amazing grandchildren William, Courtney, Cheyenne and Tommy. A memorial will be planned at a future date.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Mar. 3, 2020