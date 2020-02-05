Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 10:30 AM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ena P. Andrews

MAR 3, 1921 - FEB 1, 2020

Ena Andrews of Merced, Ca. passed away peacefully on Feb 1st, 2020 one month shy of her 99th Birthday with her Family by her side. Ena was born March 3rd, 1921 in Catesby, Oklahoma. Ena was born the second of five children to Mildred and Nova Griffin. She grew up during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression, graduating from Luther Hill High School in 1940.

Ena married Leo Andrews May 16th, 1940. While Leo was away fighting in WWII, Ena worked as a welder in the shipyards in Richmond, Ca. Together they had 4 children. As a young married couple, they lived in Snelling where they enjoyed playing softball, cards and square dancing with their friends.

Ena and Leo moved to Merced in the 1950's where they purchased a Farm that they enjoyed running together for 60 years. Ena was also employed at JC Penny for 20 years.

Ena will always be remembered for her Sunday family dinners where she would spoil her family with Fried Chicken, homemade ice cream and her infamous chocolate chip cookies. Ena was also a wonderful seamstress. Ena was always there for her family and would do anything for them.

Ena is survived by her loving Husband of almost 80 years, Leo Andrews. Daughter Shirley (Bob) Treanor, son John (Pam) Andrews, daughter Ronda (Ken) Bohner and Son in Law Ronald Brummell.

Grandchildren Julie Brummell, Jerry (Teresa) Brummell, Janet Brummell, Randy (Lisa) Koop, Carly (Mark) Lopes and Kellie (Alex) Valencia. 12 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. Ena is also survived by a brother Roy and sister Maude of Washington.

Ena was proceeded in death by daughter Juanita Brummell, brother Jewel and sister Hazel.

Visitation will be Thursday February 6th at 10:30am with Funeral to follow at 11:00am at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. Graveside service will immediately follow Ena's Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The ALS Association.

www.cvobituaries.com





Ena P. AndrewsMAR 3, 1921 - FEB 1, 2020Ena Andrews of Merced, Ca. passed away peacefully on Feb 1st, 2020 one month shy of her 99th Birthday with her Family by her side. Ena was born March 3rd, 1921 in Catesby, Oklahoma. Ena was born the second of five children to Mildred and Nova Griffin. She grew up during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression, graduating from Luther Hill High School in 1940.Ena married Leo Andrews May 16th, 1940. While Leo was away fighting in WWII, Ena worked as a welder in the shipyards in Richmond, Ca. Together they had 4 children. As a young married couple, they lived in Snelling where they enjoyed playing softball, cards and square dancing with their friends.Ena and Leo moved to Merced in the 1950's where they purchased a Farm that they enjoyed running together for 60 years. Ena was also employed at JC Penny for 20 years.Ena will always be remembered for her Sunday family dinners where she would spoil her family with Fried Chicken, homemade ice cream and her infamous chocolate chip cookies. Ena was also a wonderful seamstress. Ena was always there for her family and would do anything for them.Ena is survived by her loving Husband of almost 80 years, Leo Andrews. Daughter Shirley (Bob) Treanor, son John (Pam) Andrews, daughter Ronda (Ken) Bohner and Son in Law Ronald Brummell.Grandchildren Julie Brummell, Jerry (Teresa) Brummell, Janet Brummell, Randy (Lisa) Koop, Carly (Mark) Lopes and Kellie (Alex) Valencia. 12 Great Grandchildren and 6 Great-Great Grandchildren. Ena is also survived by a brother Roy and sister Maude of Washington.Ena was proceeded in death by daughter Juanita Brummell, brother Jewel and sister Hazel.Visitation will be Thursday February 6th at 10:30am with Funeral to follow at 11:00am at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, Ca. Graveside service will immediately follow Ena's Funeral Service.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The ALS Association. Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close