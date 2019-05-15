Eric B. Barajas
Sept 1, 1971 - May 4, 2019
Eric was born and raised in Merced, CA. He loved the outdoors, fishing, camping, and hunting, and loved family activities. He was an avid Raiders fan. Eric worked numerous years as a welder.
Eric was preceded in death by his mother, Olivia Barba, grandparents Ramona and Joe Barajas, uncle Alex Barajas, daughter Danielle Garcia, and aunt Lila Barajas. He is survived by his wife, Liz Barajas, children: Vanessa Barba, Eric Barajas, Jr., Alexandria Barajas, Xavier Barajas, and Isaac Barajas. He is further survived by grandson Fabian Curiel, and a brother James Barajas, a sister Robin Barajas, uncle Joe T. Barajas, aunts Sylvia Sanchez and Diane Barajas, and numerous cousins and friends.
Visitation for Eric will be held on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10:00 AM, followed by Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Apostolic Tabernacle Church, 2745 E. Hwy 140 in Merced. Burial will immediately follow at Merced Cemetery District.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 15, 2019