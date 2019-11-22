Erma Mae Germino
Aug 6, 1932 - Nov 18, 2019
Erma Mae Germino was born on August 6, 1932 in San Jose, California to Frank and Irene George. She passed away on November 18, 2019 at the age of 87 years old.
Erma moved to Los Banos at age 12 and in the 8th grade met a country boy named Dan. Erma went on to be an active classmate; joining the cheer squad, going to dances, and later graduating Los Banos High School as the valedictorian for the class of 1950. After high school, Erma and Dan were married in July of 1955 and went on to raise three sons.
After high school, Erma worked in the office for the Miller and Lux Corp. Later she opened a bookkeeping service and eventually went to work for O. Ray Sheets Accountancy Corp. She continued to bookkeep for a total of sixty years. While her sons grew, Erma often became the target for pranks from the boys. No matter the prank, she always had the last laugh and a cigarette in hand. Much of Erma's free time was spent traveling, attending parties, and adding to her cookbook collection. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, cooking, playing bingo, and taking trips to the casino. Erma was a member of the Society of Our Lady of Mt. Carmeland the Italian Catholic Federation.
Erma is preceded in death by her husband Dan Germino, son Tom Germino, parents Frank and Irene George, and sister Ethel Perry.
She is survived by her children Michael (Tracey) Germino and Mark Germino; her grandchildren Jason (Subreena) Germino, Eric (Ali) Germino, Mitchell Germino, Megan (Stephen) Sawyer, and Matthew Germino; her great-grandchildren Luke and Grant Germino, Estella, Emmily, and Evie Sawyer, Grayson, Austin, and Ethan Germino.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 from 5-7pm at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel in Los Banos followed by The Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00pm. The Funeral Mass is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27th at 10:30am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Los Banos. Burial will follow at 12:30pm at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella. Services entrusted to Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019