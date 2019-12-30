Ernest J. Anderegg
January 1, 1936 - December 22, 2019
Ernest Joseph Anderegg was born in Merced, CA on January 1st, 1936 to the late Joseph and Anna (Bousch) Anderegg. He passed peacefully away at the age of 83 in Merced, CA. Ernie served in the army as a paratrooper. He earned an A.S. degree at Merced College in Aeronautics. He enjoyed flying small planes for many years. Ernie owned Merced Crane Service and Anderegg Sign Co. and drove a school bus for Merced Union High School District as a high school student and again in later years as a "hobby". He enjoyed visiting with friends for coffee each morning, gardening, and was always building something in his shop.
Ernie was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Donna Anderegg and his brother, Raymond Anderegg. He is survived by daughters, Brenda (Gilbert) Sanchez, Janice (Louie) Miranda and Lisa (Ed) DeLora and his brother, Walter (Kathy) Anderegg. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 30, 2019