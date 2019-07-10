Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Interment 1:00 PM San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 McCabe Road Santa Nella , CA View Map Memorial service 1:30 PM Bear Creek Community Church 1717 E Olive Avenue Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ernest Charles Bong

March 3, 1932 - June 22, 2019

Ernest was promoted to glory after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

Ernest was born in Pekin, Illinois to Charles and Leona Bong. He was the second of three boys. Other that a very brief amount of time that he lived in Arizona, he remained in Pekin, Illinois until he graduated high school. Upon graduation he returned to Prescott, Arizona where his parents were living. He worked in Prescott for a short time before moving to Flagstaff to work with the officers at

In 1952 he moved to San Francisco to attend the Salvation Army School for officer's training. This continued his already long-standing relationship with the Salvation Army. This is where he met the love of his life, Norma. They were married for almost 60 years and had 5 children together.

Ernie remained an officer in the Salvation Army until September 1961. At that time, he went to work as a social worker for the Merced County Welfare Department. He remained there until June 1972 and eventually returning to retire in March 1994. After losing his wife Norma, He was fortunate enough to find someone to share his heart with again. He married Josephine Friesen July 11, 2014. They were blessed to have nearly five years together.

Ernie is best known for his love and his dedication to the Lord. As an adult, he served as an officer in the Salvation Army, Later as a member in the Salvation Army church. And, lastly as a member of the Church of the Nazarene. Even after becoming a member of the Church of the Nazarene, he continued to support the Salvation Army.

Ernie leaves behind his wife Josephine, his children Forrest Bong of Peoria, AZ, Beverly June (Jeff)of Merced, CA, Barbara Bailey (Gene) of Anderson, CA, Bryan Bong (Cynthia) of Greenwood, CA, and Beth Fullerton of Moriarty, NM, 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Ernie was loved by many and will be greatly missed.

In Lieu of flowers, donation to the Salvation Army or the local COVE organization are appreciated.

Interment will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 32053 McCabe Road, Santa Nella, California 95322. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Bear Creek Community Church located at 1717 E Olive Avenue Merced, California 95340.

www.cvobituaries.com





Ernest Charles BongMarch 3, 1932 - June 22, 2019Ernest was promoted to glory after a short battle with pancreatic cancer.Ernest was born in Pekin, Illinois to Charles and Leona Bong. He was the second of three boys. Other that a very brief amount of time that he lived in Arizona, he remained in Pekin, Illinois until he graduated high school. Upon graduation he returned to Prescott, Arizona where his parents were living. He worked in Prescott for a short time before moving to Flagstaff to work with the officers at The Salvation Army church that had just opened.In 1952 he moved to San Francisco to attend the Salvation Army School for officer's training. This continued his already long-standing relationship with the Salvation Army. This is where he met the love of his life, Norma. They were married for almost 60 years and had 5 children together.Ernie remained an officer in the Salvation Army until September 1961. At that time, he went to work as a social worker for the Merced County Welfare Department. He remained there until June 1972 and eventually returning to retire in March 1994. After losing his wife Norma, He was fortunate enough to find someone to share his heart with again. He married Josephine Friesen July 11, 2014. They were blessed to have nearly five years together.Ernie is best known for his love and his dedication to the Lord. As an adult, he served as an officer in the Salvation Army, Later as a member in the Salvation Army church. And, lastly as a member of the Church of the Nazarene. Even after becoming a member of the Church of the Nazarene, he continued to support the Salvation Army.Ernie leaves behind his wife Josephine, his children Forrest Bong of Peoria, AZ, Beverly June (Jeff)of Merced, CA, Barbara Bailey (Gene) of Anderson, CA, Bryan Bong (Cynthia) of Greenwood, CA, and Beth Fullerton of Moriarty, NM, 13 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.Ernie was loved by many and will be greatly missed.In Lieu of flowers, donation to the Salvation Army or the local COVE organization are appreciated.Interment will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery located at 32053 McCabe Road, Santa Nella, California 95322. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Bear Creek Community Church located at 1717 E Olive Avenue Merced, California 95340. Published in Merced Sun Star on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Salvation Army Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close