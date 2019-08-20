Ernest Zayas Fierro
Nov 11, 1924 - Aug 15, 2019
Ernest Zayas Fierro was born on November 11, 1924 in Mexicali, Mexico and passed away at the age of 94 years on August 15, 2019 in Merced, California where he was a resident for 78 years.
Ernest served in the United States Army and was a member of the Laborers Union 1130. Ernest loved baseball, especially watching the World Series champions San Francisco Giants. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, playing dominoes, singing, and playing guitar. Ernest was a family man, he loved and cherished his family and friends most of all.
Ernest in survived by his children, Richard Fierro, Robert Fierro and Anita Weger as well as his brother Vincent Fierro, sisters Annie Garcia, Jennie Martin, Delia Minor and Dora Minor. Ernest also leaves behind 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Agustina Fierro, father Vicente Fierro, Mother Juanita Fierro, brother Raul Fierro, daughter Debra Moore and sons-in-law Chris Moore and Dennis Weger. As well as his great grandson Jonathan Rodriguez .
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. The vigil service with rosary will be held on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 beginning at 9:30 a.m. with the funeral mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church located at 459 West 21st Street, Merced, California 95340. Interment will follow 1:00 p.m. at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery 32053 McCabe Road, Santa Nella, California 95322.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 20, 2019