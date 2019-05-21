Ernest Alan Weyand
June 26, 1962 - April 22, 2019
Ernest Alan Weyand, 56, died April 22, 2019, in Venice, CA. Ernie was born in Merced on June 26, 1962, the fifth child of Ernest and Pauline Weyand. He grew up in Merced, graduating from Merced High School in 1980. By the age of 12, he had taken a keen interest in sports and sports equipment, and spent many hours at Downhill Sports in Merced learning to wax skis, string tennis rackets, and work on bicycles, where he later worked through high school and beyond. Ernie was an avid baseball player, skier and bicyclist; but he became most passionate about tennis which he played for years and followed until recently. Ernie was involved in multiple business ventures over his life, with some succeeding better than others. He is survived by a son, Ernest Weyand III, of Chino Hills, a brother, Ted (Carolyn) of New Orleans, two sisters, Sally (Dev) Rivera of Whittier, and Alice (Bob) Gilbertson of Atwater, as well as numerous nephews and nieces. He is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Ed. Arrangements through Stratford Evans were made for interment at Park View Cemetery, Manteca.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 21, 2019