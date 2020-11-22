Erwin "Jerome" Kane

October 9, 1939 - November 16, 2020

Winton, California - Jerome Kane of Winton, CA passed away on Nov. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. Jerome was born on Oct. 9, 1939, in Livingston, CA. He was a Truck Driver for 57 years retiring after a career-ending accident. A driver who was distracted by his cell phone pulled out in front of him on Santa Fe. Jerome chose to take his semi-trailer truck off the road, flipping it, causing serious injuries to himself to save the other driver's life. Although it was a miracle he survived, he was forced to retire due to injuries sustained in the accident in December of 2011 from Central Valley Trucking, of Merced, CA just under his lifelong goal of driving for 60 years.

Jerome was a quiet man who possessed great integrity. He was an avid sports fan and loved the Yankees, driving across the country twice with his wife to New York to see them play during his short retirement. By far his greatest joy in life was watching his children and then his grandchildren play sports. Due to a series of strokes in recent years he was unable to travel but still found contentment listening to his family share their lives.

Jerome was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Hilda (Giesbrecht) Kane of Winton, CA and a brother, Clearance. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years Leona; sons James, wife Denise of Salida, CA, John, wife Kristi of Merced, CA; daughters Sheila, husband John of Merced, CA, Sonya, fiancé, Luke of Fairfield, CT. Grandchildren: Zachary, Rachel, Janaya, Janessa, Jada, Madison, Jackson, Noah, Holden, 5 great-grandchildren, his brother George Kane and sisters, Barbara Schmidt and Florence Jantz all of Atwater.

Due to restrictions there will be a private viewing and graveside service for immediate family.





