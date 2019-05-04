Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Visitation 3:00 PM Torres Residence 1543 Ronnie Court Merced , CA View Map Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Sacred Heart Catholic Church 519 W. 12th Street Merced , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Esteban Torres

December 2, 1982 - April 30, 2019

Esteban Torres was born on December 2, 1982 and passed away on April 30, 2019 at the age of 36 in Merced, California where he was a lifelong resident.

Esteban cared for his grandmother and uncle who he loved dearly. He attended Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Merced, California.

Esteban is preceded in death by his father Guadalupe Torres, grandfather Felimon Alvarez and cousin Miguel Badillo.

He is survived by his mother Elvia Alvarez, brothers; Cesar Torres, Ricardo Torres, Miguel Torres and Luis Torres. He also leaves behind his sisters; Rosa Barragan and Fabiola Barragan as well as his grandmother Lucia Alvarez.

Anyone who knew Esteban (Steven) knows of his generosity, humility and selflessness. He demonstrated these traits again and again throughout his life. He made friends so easily and was true to each one of them. The little that he had he made sure to share it with those around him.

Steven had a special gift, to make others happy. He also knew how to turn any occasion into a special event, he could enter a room and brighten it up with his smile, his attitude, or just his presence. He had "it". He loved to dance, he made sure his mom, his sisters, all his aunts and cousins had a dancing partner… he was there to dance all night and he did.

He had an exorbitant number of storms during his short life, so he knew from experience that another storm was coming on the heels of the one that just passed.

A visitation will be held from Monday, May 6, 2019 starting at 3:00 p.m. to Tuesday, May 7, 2019 ending at 11:00 a.m. at the Torres Residence, 1543 Ronnie Court, Merced, California 95340. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church located at 519 W. 12th Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow at Merced District Cemetery located at 1300 B Street, Merced, California 95341.

