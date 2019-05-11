Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ester Anderson. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 PM at Esters home Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Ester Mae Anderson

October 15, 1937- April 28, 2019

Ester Mae Anderson of Atwater Ca is preceded in death by her husband of 58 years Mr. William T Anderson. Ester was born in Newberry ,SC to Johnnie and Mary Alexander. Ester attended college at Allen University in Colombia SC and then shortly after joined The United States Air Force. Ester was An employee at Farmers insurance for 15 years and was known to the community as a loving and kind person. Ester leaves behind her brother Adam Alexander and her sister Patricia Nutt of Prosperity SC. Ester will be dearly missed by her four children Kent Anderson (Katrina) of Mariposa Ca. Karen Trammell (Stanley) of Redlands Ca. Kareem Anderson of Long Beach Ca. Darrell Reed of Merced Ca. Her 8 grandchildren and 7 great grandkids and her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held at Esters home in Atwater Ca on May 26, 2019 @ 2pm. Join us as we celebrates Esters life and reminisce about the wonderful person she was to us all. We love you Gran !!!

