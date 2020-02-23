Esther M. Danieli
September 28, 1926 - February 17, 2020
Esther M. Danieli, a native of Merced and longtime resident of Chowchilla, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Cedar Creek Retirement Community in Madera.
Esther was born to Frank and Marie King Ray and along with her seven siblings were raised in the Dairyland area of Madera County where she attended school. She later went on to graduate from Chowchilla Union High School and shortly after that in 1941 began her career with Bank of America in Chowchilla where she remained for 40 years before retiring in administration. In Chowchilla, she was an active member of St. Columba Catholic Church as well as numerous community organizations including the I.D.E.S. and S.E.S. Portuguese Fraternal organizations. She enjoyed attending The Italian Swiss Club events as well The V.F.W. Thursday night dinners in Madera.
She was known to have been spotted at the Indian Casinos. Esther met and married Lloyd Danieli in 1947 and were married for 65 years before his passing in 2012.
Esther is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 from 3:00 to 6:00 PM at Jay Chapel in Madera.
Rosary followed by Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, February 27, 2020 beginning at 10:00 AM at St. Columba Catholic Church in Chowchilla.
Interment will follow at Chowchilla District Cemetery.
Remembrances may be made to the Donor's Favorite Charity.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 23 to Feb. 26, 2020