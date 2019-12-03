Eugene M. Feist
July 8, 1936 - Nov. 18, 2019
Gene was born July 8, 1936 in Grand Forks, ND; the son of John & Myrtle Feist. He joined the US Air Force in 1955. A veteran of the Vietnam and Korean wars Gene retired as a Master Seargent of Inflight Air Refueling in 1977. He is preceded in death by his parents and son Steve. Survived by his wife Madeline and children Mark Feist and wife Robin, David Feist, Judy Nash and husband Skip as well as grandchildren Vanessa Feist (FL), Dustin Spence (CA), Wyatt Spence (TX) and great grandaughter Adelyn Spence (CA). Gene was a wonderful husband, father and friend. He was true to his word, a community advodate and always helping those in need. Military burial service will be held at San Joaquin Cemetary in Santa Nella, CA on Monday 12/2/2019 at 1pm.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Dec. 3, 2019