Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Eula Evelyn Tatum

Oct 26, 1928 Apr 26, 2019

Eula Evelyn Tatum was born October 26, 1928 in Houston, Texas. In 1930, Eula and her family moved from Texas to California. She attended Girls High School in San Francisco. Two years after graduating from high school, Eula married Calvin Otis Tatum on August 23, 1946.

Calvin enlisted in the Air Force and the two of them set off on their adventure and had four children; Demetrios, Yvonne, Keith and Michele. They settled in Daly City, California for 20 years. Eula worked for the United States Postal Service from 1968 – 1998 and retired in Merced, California.

After Eula and Calvin retired, she enjoyed visiting her children, grandchildren; Scott, Kelley, Anthony and great grandchildren; Marley Rose, Vanessa Elani and Brooklyn.

Eula was preceded in death by her husband Calvin, sister Sadie, mother Lillian and father Sam.

Eula's love for her family and friends will be greatly missed but the many memories are cherished by all.

Eula will have a graveside service with interment on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at San Joaquin Valley Nation Cemetery, 32053 West McCabe Road, Santa Nella, California 95322. Flowers may be sent to Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341 or in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation in her name (Eula E. Tatum).

www.cvobituaries.com





Eula Evelyn TatumOct 26, 1928 Apr 26, 2019Eula Evelyn Tatum was born October 26, 1928 in Houston, Texas. In 1930, Eula and her family moved from Texas to California. She attended Girls High School in San Francisco. Two years after graduating from high school, Eula married Calvin Otis Tatum on August 23, 1946.Calvin enlisted in the Air Force and the two of them set off on their adventure and had four children; Demetrios, Yvonne, Keith and Michele. They settled in Daly City, California for 20 years. Eula worked for the United States Postal Service from 1968 – 1998 and retired in Merced, California.After Eula and Calvin retired, she enjoyed visiting her children, grandchildren; Scott, Kelley, Anthony and great grandchildren; Marley Rose, Vanessa Elani and Brooklyn.Eula was preceded in death by her husband Calvin, sister Sadie, mother Lillian and father Sam.Eula's love for her family and friends will be greatly missed but the many memories are cherished by all.Eula will have a graveside service with interment on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at San Joaquin Valley Nation Cemetery, 32053 West McCabe Road, Santa Nella, California 95322. Flowers may be sent to Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341 or in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Alzheimer's Foundation in her name (Eula E. Tatum). Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close