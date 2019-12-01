Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Memorial service 11:00 AM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Eva Marie Coburn

MAR 10, 1943 - NOV 21, 2019

Eva Marie Coburn was born March 10, 1943 in Kansas City, Missouri to Eva Melissa (Collins) and Marion Dale Purinton. Marie was a long time resident of Merced, California for 42 years.

Marie returned to her eternal home on November 21, 2019 to be with the love of her life, soulmate and husband Don. Marie is preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, Donald Russell Coburn in October of 2018.

Marie was described as the nicest and most genuine person you could ever meet. Marie spent her life serving others. She worked numerous clerical and secretarial jobs throughout her career. Marie most notably worked for Mercy Hospital (Dignity Health) Merced in administration where she ultimately retired.

Marie is survived by her loving family, daughter Liz (Jeff) Hughes; son Jeff (Elena) Coburn; sister Kathy Field; brothers Bob (Connie) Purinton, Dale Purinton and 3 grandchildren, Elena, Stephanie and Joshua. Marie was a devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. Marie loved her family very much and will be missed dearly. Marie also leaves behind to cherish her memory many family members and many friends. Marie was loved by many and will be missed by all that knew her.

Marie is preceded in death by her parents Eva Melissa Purinton (Collins) and Marion Dale Collins.

There will be a memorial service held for Marie on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California.

Published in Merced Sun Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019

