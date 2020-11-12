Eva "Jeannette" TuckerMay 6, 1939 ~ Nov 9, 2020Eva "Jeannette" Tucker passed away November 9, 2020 at the age of 81 peacefully in her home. Jeannette is widowed by her late husband Jack Tucker. She is survived by her nieces Laura Daily and spouse, Cynthia Westlake and spouse, and her numerous nieces and nephews. She is survived by her step children, Barbara Mahoney, Michael Tucker, Sharon Williams, Judith Tucker and David Tucker.Jeannette lived in Atwater, CA since 1963. She was born in Barnwell South Carolina. In the early seventies, she was in the Air Force Reserve. She took value in her job at Framax in which she worked for eighteen years.Jeannette, Aunt Nettie, known to many as "itty bitty" and "skosh" by her late husband, was best known by her family and friends as hosting all the family get togethers for fish fry's and BBQ's. She was proud of her boat in which she taught all the kids how to fish. All family members remember her taking all the nieces and nephews in her RV and countless weekends of fishing and camping.She enjoyed gambling and going to the Comstock Casino with her husband and family. In her last years, she would leave her door unlocked and welcome anyone into her home, and was willing to help anyone. She will be missed by everyone that knew her.A viewing will be held at Wilson's Funeral Chapel in Atwater, Friday, November 13th at 10:00 am, funeral service at 11:00 am. Attendance will be limited due to COVID-19 health restrictions, masks required. Burial to be held at a later date at the Veteran's Cemetery in Santa Nella, CA.