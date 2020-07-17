Eva Joyce O'DellJuly 22, 1934 - June 18, 2020Eva Joyce O'Dell, age 85 of Los Banos California, passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on, June 18, 2020. She was born to the late Maurrice Hendrix and Alma Hendrix of Bastrop Texas on July 22, 1934 and is survived by her daughter Pamela Vaziri, and son Austin O'Dell.Joyce attended Grammar School at Bastrop Elementary and Bastrop High School, before attending the Nixon Clay Business School, where she studied for her business degree. She was an active member in the Los Banos Community for 20 years and attended United Methodist Church and the Mercy Springs Church of Nazarene.Family her friends and grand children were Joyce's passion and delight. Joyce loved going back to Bastrop, spending time with her relatives and staying in close contact with them. Joyce married to Austin A O'Dell Junior and moved to Boston Massachusetts where Austin O'Dell completed his PHD at MIT. She loved the East Coast Boston area where her Daughter Pamela was born. Joyce was a dedicated mother and wife, she raised two children and lived in Thousand Oaks, Santa Barbara, and Pleasanton area before moving to Los Banos where she lived for past 20 years.Joyce loved the ocean and enjoyed watching the waves and birds fly along the beach where she spent time with her family. Joyce was a very passionate and devoted christian and always had the kindest words of support for her friends and family.Joyce loved spending every Thanksgiving and Christmas with her family and loved dearly the time she had with her grandchildren Amir and Tahrah Vaziri and great her granddaughter Gabriella.Her interest included reading, family, gardening, and her close relationship with God. She devoted much of her time and energy to her family. Her charm and smile enlightened us all.She also leaves behind numerous loving relatives and friends. Joyce requested a public memorial and the family wishes to thank all of those who cared for her. The public memorial will be held at the United Methodist Church at 9:00 am located at 1031 Iowa Ave., Los Banos, CA 93635.Joyce will be placed to rest @Pleasant Hill Memorial Park in Sebastopol, CA on July 20, 2020.We will miss her Dearly! She will now and forever walk with the Lord and be with the Angels that watched over her.