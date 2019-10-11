Guest Book View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:00 PM Black Bear Diner 955 W. Pacheco Blvd. Los Banos , CA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Eva George Ann Silva

10/8/1952 to 9/25/2019

It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend on September 25, 2019 at the age of 66 from cancer.

Eva was born October 8, 1952, a Los Banos resident since 1973 and Bingo enthusiast.

She is preceded in death by her son, Robert "Robbie" Bangert Jr; brothers Gary, Larry, Earl Ray, Manuel, and Richard; father Clarence Silva.

Eva is survived by her children, Tabitha Bangert of Los Banos, Carrie Silva of Portland, Oregon, James Bangert (Leah) of Norfolk, Virginia and Sandra White (Jonathan) of Los Banos; 9 grandchildren.

Eva was predeceased by her sister and best friend Amelia Lamb (Al) of Hollister, brother Clarence Silva of Palm Springs, sister Bert Foster (Les) of Pocatello, Idaho, brother Bob Silva (Tina) of Roseville, brother Ralph of Salinas, sister Kathy Correia (Mike) of Tulare, mother Lila Silva of Hollister.

A celebration of life will be held at Black Bear Diner, 955 W. Pacheco Blvd., Los Banos, CA on Sunday October 13, 2019 at 4 p.m.

The family has requested a donation in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Research Hospital or Terry's House in Fresno in her honor.

www.cvobituaries.com



Eva George Ann Silva10/8/1952 to 9/25/2019It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend on September 25, 2019 at the age of 66 from cancer.Eva was born October 8, 1952, a Los Banos resident since 1973 and Bingo enthusiast.She is preceded in death by her son, Robert "Robbie" Bangert Jr; brothers Gary, Larry, Earl Ray, Manuel, and Richard; father Clarence Silva.Eva is survived by her children, Tabitha Bangert of Los Banos, Carrie Silva of Portland, Oregon, James Bangert (Leah) of Norfolk, Virginia and Sandra White (Jonathan) of Los Banos; 9 grandchildren.Eva was predeceased by her sister and best friend Amelia Lamb (Al) of Hollister, brother Clarence Silva of Palm Springs, sister Bert Foster (Les) of Pocatello, Idaho, brother Bob Silva (Tina) of Roseville, brother Ralph of Salinas, sister Kathy Correia (Mike) of Tulare, mother Lila Silva of Hollister.A celebration of life will be held at Black Bear Diner, 955 W. Pacheco Blvd., Los Banos, CA on Sunday October 13, 2019 at 4 p.m.The family has requested a donation in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Research Hospital or Terry's House in Fresno in her honor. Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close