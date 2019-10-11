Eva George Ann Silva
10/8/1952 to 9/25/2019
It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our beloved, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter and friend on September 25, 2019 at the age of 66 from cancer.
Eva was born October 8, 1952, a Los Banos resident since 1973 and Bingo enthusiast.
She is preceded in death by her son, Robert "Robbie" Bangert Jr; brothers Gary, Larry, Earl Ray, Manuel, and Richard; father Clarence Silva.
Eva is survived by her children, Tabitha Bangert of Los Banos, Carrie Silva of Portland, Oregon, James Bangert (Leah) of Norfolk, Virginia and Sandra White (Jonathan) of Los Banos; 9 grandchildren.
Eva was predeceased by her sister and best friend Amelia Lamb (Al) of Hollister, brother Clarence Silva of Palm Springs, sister Bert Foster (Les) of Pocatello, Idaho, brother Bob Silva (Tina) of Roseville, brother Ralph of Salinas, sister Kathy Correia (Mike) of Tulare, mother Lila Silva of Hollister.
A celebration of life will be held at Black Bear Diner, 955 W. Pacheco Blvd., Los Banos, CA on Sunday October 13, 2019 at 4 p.m.
The family has requested a donation in lieu of flowers to St. Jude Research Hospital or Terry's House in Fresno in her honor.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 11, 2019