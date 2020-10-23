Evelyn Gomes
Aug 8, 1920 - Oct 17, 2020
Evelyn T. Gomes, former resident of Los Banos passed away peacefully at her Turlock home on Saturday, October 17, 2020 after many years with Alzheimer's. Her family served as her main caregivers granting her wish of staying in her home. She was blessed with many gifts including unconditional love, a joyful heart, always having a kind word, seeing the goodness in everyone through a gentle demeanor, and demonstrated her faith by example. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt, wife, grandmother, great-grandmother and a friend.
Evelyn was born in Newman, California to Jose Vaz Teixeira and Maria Da Conceicao Garcia Valladao. She was the fourth of their seven children. Evelyn attended Orestimba High School as well as helped on the family dairy. While attending a family wedding she met Frank Gomes. She didn't pay much attention to him because he was in his WW2 Army uniform and thought he would be shipped off soon. But after attending several other weddings and Portuguese events she discovered that Frank only danced with her, thought he was really wonderful, caring, gentleman who only had eyes for her. Love blossomed. They married in October 1943. After World War II they settled in Los Banos where they had three children, Henry, Linda, and Gene.
After Frank's unexpected passing in 1965, Evelyn worked at Verna's dress shop and then for 35 years at Fisher Research Laboratories. She retired at the age of 85 when the company relocated out of state. Evelyn lived in Los Banos for over 65 years before moving to Turlock in 2010 to be closer to family.
Evelyn enjoyed traveling and casino trips with the Los Banos Golden Agers as well as adventures with family. She was a former member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West - Lomitas Parlor #255, Los Banos; former member of the Our Lady of Fatima Society, Los Banos; and current member of Our Lady of Fatima Society, Turlock.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings Joe Teixeira, Maria (Mamie) Rodrigues, Ida Bettencourt, John Teixeira, and Rose Medeiros; husband Frank P. Gomes, and son Henry Gomes. She is survived by her sister Eleanor George of Pismo Beach, and sister-in-law Talina Teixeira of Dos Palos; daughter Linda Jacobs (Eric) of Turlock, son Gene Gomes (Carolyn) of Turlock, and daughter-in-law Sherril Gomes of Orangevale. She also leaves 5 grandchildren Sheila Graham (Glen), Sonya Williams (Chad), Michael Gomes, Amanda Morse, Stephanie Jacobs (Jorge Barragan); and 10 great-grandchildren.
Services will be Monday, November 2, 2020 with a Rosary at Whitehurst Chapel, Los Banos at 9:00 AM. Mass at St. Joseph's Church in Los Banos at 10:00 AM. All required mask & social distancing requirements will be adhered to. Since Evelyn was never one to suggest or inconvenience anyone, please consider a charitable contribution in her name to a charity of your choice
